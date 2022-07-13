Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio police officer shot in head after responding to domestic violence call: police chief

The suspect was shot and killed by a female Clearcreek Township police sergeant

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A police officer who was shot in the head in Warren County, Ohio, was in "stable but critical condition," according to the local police chief. 

Clearcreek Township Chief of Police John Terrill told a group of reporters Tuesday evening that two police officers responded to a domestic violence call and ended up getting into a shootout with a suspect. He said the suspect was killed.

The officer who was shot in the head was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. He is in "stable but critical condition in the ICU," Terrill said. The other officer was not injured.

Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill provided an update on an officer who was shot earlier in the evening after responding to a domestic violence call on July 12, 2022. 

Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill provided an update on an officer who was shot earlier in the evening after responding to a domestic violence call on July 12, 2022.  (Fox 8 WDTN)

The injured officer was not identified other than he is a male who has been with the precinct for "about 14 years," Terrill said. He was transported via helicopter and was breathing on his own, WXIX reported.

TWO LOS ANGELES-AREA POLICE OFFICERS DIE AFTER SHOOTOUT WITH SUSPECT

The other officer, a female sergeant, shot and killed the suspect, according to the police chief.

When asked about a potential recovery, Terrill said the officer was "shot in the head, so we’re not quite sure how this is going to turn out yet."

TENNESSEE MAN ON THE RUN AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING POLICE OFFICER, DEAD AFTER SHOOTOUT WITH KENTUCKY POLICE

FILE- A Clearcreek police cruiser. A Clearcreek Township Police officer was shot on July 12, 2022.

FILE- A Clearcreek police cruiser. A Clearcreek Township Police officer was shot on July 12, 2022. (Clearcreek Township Police/Facebook)

The Clearcreek Township officers were initially called to the residence after a man was ramming his wife’s car with an ATV, the police chief said.

It was not immediately clear what provoked the shooting. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was at the scene assisting in the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the first police shooting for the Clearcreek Township Police Department in its 47-year history, WXIX reported. The department has lost two officers in non-shooting incidents in recent years. Sgt. Larry Cornett died unexpectedly in June 2018 and Officer Jerrid Lee died in a car crash in January 2019.