Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Los Angeles-area police officers hospitalized after shooting

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two Los Angeles-area police officers were rushed to the hospital Tuesday following a shooting, authorities said. 

Authorities responded to the intersection of Garvey and Central avenues. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said two El Monte police officers had been shot by a suspect.

One suspect was also down but their condition was unknown, the department said, which is assisting in the investigation. Details on the shooting were not disclosed. 

"LASD sends its best wishes for a healthy and speedy recovery for the El Monte officers who were shot in-the-line-of-duty this evening," the agency tweeted Tuesday evening. 

Two El Monte Police Department officers were hospitalized Tuesday after shooting, authorities said.

The incident after a Phoenix police officer was shot hours earlier and a California Highway Patrol officer was shot multiple times Monday night in Los Angeles. 

