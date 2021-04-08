Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio paint factory blast, fire cause injuries, draw hazmat crew, officials say

Local residents said they felt what they believed to be a large explosion

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An explosion and massive fire at a paint factory in Columbus, Ohio, had firefighters scrambling to get the blaze under control just after midnight Thursday, according to reports. 

At least seven injuries were reported, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

The fire was reported at Yenkin Majestic Paint, part of the Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corp. The company was described as a family-owned and -operated coatings manufacturer.

Local residents posting on Twitter said they felt the blast in the homes.

The scene early Thursday at the Yenkin Majestic Paint plant in Columbus, Ohio. 

The scene early Thursday at the Yenkin Majestic Paint plant in Columbus, Ohio. 

"Powerful enough to shake my whole house," one resident wrote.

NASA'S JPL AND DHS DEVELOP TECH TO HELP LOCATE FIREFIGHTERS INSIDE BURNING BUILDINGS

"Something blew up in Columbus," another wrote.

Photos taken by residents showed a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. 

PHILADELPHIA BOMB SQUAD INVESTIGATES MASSIVE HOUSE EXPLOSION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was unclear if anyone was injured, WCMH-TV of Columbus reported. Crews were working to get the blaze under control.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money