Ohio mother switches daughter from public to Catholic school: 'We didn't have a choice'

An Ohio mother said Monday that she made a "judgment call" in switching her daughter from public to Catholic school, after coronavirus restrictions made it impossible to virtually teach her children and work her job at the same time.

"We didn’t have a choice," said Brittany Goldsmith during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

Goldsmith explained that after her public school district made the decision to go 100 percent virtual she started researching other options, as her family had run out of money to provide daycare while the kids were learning from home.

The mother explained that in public school her daughter "hated school," and struggled to read and learn. However, at a Catholic school, she is now thriving and decided she wants to be a music teacher when she grows up, after dressing up for future careers during spirit week.

Goldsmith added that she was able to secure a voucher to send her 7-year old daughter to Catholic school, after her friend recommended that she apply for eligibility.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden explained that it was necessary for children to return "safely" to schools so long as they comply with certain guidelines to maintain health standards.

Biden, during a pre-Super Bowl interview on "CBS Evening News." said he expects the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to release "science-based" guidelines later this week on requirements for schools to reopen amid the ongoing pandemic.

"You have to have fewer people in classrooms. You have to have ventilation systems that have been re-worked," Biden said. "Our CDC commissioner is going to be coming out with science-based judgment within I think as early as Wednesday to lay out what the minimum requirements are."