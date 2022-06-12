Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Ohio mall shooting: at least 1 person dead, police say

The shooting came amid a recent spate of high-profile shootings, fueling calls for more gun control

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A person was killed after being shot in the head at a mall near Columbus, Ohio Sunday afternoon and a person has been arrested, according to police.

Gunfire was reported at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin around 2:40 p.m. A suspect was arrested with a firearm outside a JCPenney, dispatchers said. 

Police said a suspect was arrested outside the JCPenney.

A victim, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead on arrival. Stores were put on lockdown amid the shooting, the Columbus Dispatch reported. 

Police told 10 WBNS the incident appears to be isolated and there is no further threat to the public. Columbus police are handling the investigation. 

No further details were released. 

Dublin is about a 20-minute drive north of Columbus.

The shooting comes as the nation remains on edge over a recent spate of high-profile shootings across the U.S. Last month, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and injuring others. Less than two weeks later, another 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 21 people – including 19 children – at an elementary school in Texas. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  