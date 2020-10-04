Ohio Gov. DeWine makes Sunday 'Day of Prayer' for President Trump, first lady amid COVID-19 diagnoses

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, Oct. 4 a 'Day of Prayer' for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who both recently tested positive for the COVID-19.

DeWine said in the order that Ohioans have "long turned to prayer during difficult and trying times as a source of strength and comfort." He also said the special day was aimed at all those suffering from or impacted by the disease.

According to the Ohio Department of Health's latest update on Saturday, there are more than 148,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 4,600 related deaths in the state.

WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF MARK MEADOWS CONFIRMS TRUMP'S CONDITION DETERIORATED ON FRIDAY

President Trump announced on Friday that both he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump tweeted. "We will get through this together!"

The announcement came following a fundraiser in New Jersey, in which multiple people may have been potentially exposed.

Trump was moved to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later Friday after suffering symptoms that the White House described as mild. Melania Trump, meanwhile, was described as "doing great" on Saturday by the medical team.

TRUMP'S MEDICAL TEAM SAYS HE IS DOING 'VERY WELL'; OFFICIAL WARNS NEXT 48 HOURS ARE 'CRITICAL'

Trump’s main doctor said in a health update that the medical team treating the president is “cautiously optimistic,” but also notes that the president is “not yet out of the woods.”

The latest assessment came Saturday night from Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley. He reported that Trump had been up and around at his medical suite during the day and had been conducting business.

In a video, the president also thanked the American people for their outpouring of support.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS PENCE EXPECTED TO ADD MORE EVENTS AS PRESIDENT DEALS WITH CORONAVIRUS

In addition to the president and first lady, senior White House aide Hope Hicks, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, and Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Thom Tillis, R-N.C. and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., have all tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

There are more than 7.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and more than 209,000 related deaths, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University

