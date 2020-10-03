Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

He is the third senator to test positive in recent days

Adam Shaw
By Adam Shaw | Fox News
close
Sen. Ron Johnson: 'No legitimate predicate' for Mueller investigationVideo

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'No legitimate predicate' for Mueller investigation

Sen. Ron Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Saturday -- making him the third senator to test positive in recent days.

Johnson, R-Wis., was tested Friday after being exposed to someone who has since tested positive for the virus. His office said he feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms.

Johnson is the third senator to test positive in two days, since it was announced that President Trump had tested positive for the virus early Friday.

Fourteen House members have tested positive.

This is a breaking news alert, check back for updates.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

Adam Shaw is a reporter covering U.S. and European politics for Fox News.. He can be reached here.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election