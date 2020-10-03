Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Ron Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Saturday -- making him the third senator to test positive in recent days.

Johnson, R-Wis., was tested Friday after being exposed to someone who has since tested positive for the virus. His office said he feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms.

Johnson is the third senator to test positive in two days, since it was announced that President Trump had tested positive for the virus early Friday.

Fourteen House members have tested positive.

