White House physician to give update on Trump's condition after COVID diagnosis

White House physician Dr, Sean Conley will give an update on President Trump’s condition on Saturday, a day after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and was moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Conley will give the update at 11 a.m. outside Walter Reed, where President Trump was moved on Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the White House. It had previously described the president’s symptoms as “mild.”

TRUMP TWEETS FROM HOSPITAL AS DOC CONFIRMS REMDESIVIR TREATMENT

Prior to moving to Walter Reed, on Friday afternoon, Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician, released an update on the president's condition.

“Following PCR-confirmation of the President’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail,” a memo released Friday afternoon by Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician stated. "He completed the infusion without incident.”

"In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin," Conley said.

Later Friday, Conley said Trump was “doing very well” and was taking Remdesivir.

“He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump, meanwhile, tweeted out similar sentiments.

“Going well, I think!," the president wrote shortly after 11:30 p.m. ET. “Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.