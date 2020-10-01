Expand / Collapse search
President Trump awaiting results of COVID test after top aide is infected, he tells Sean Hannity

By Sam Dorman | Fox News

President Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump are currently awaiting coronavirus test results.

His comments came after news surfaced that senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. "I just went out for a test.. it will come back later I guess, and the first lady also because we spend a lot of time with Hope," Trump said.

This is a developing story.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election