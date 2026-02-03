Ohio dentist and wife shot 16 times in Columbus home, autopsies reveal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Newly released autopsy reports show that an Ohio dentist and his wife died within minutes after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds inside their Columbus residence, according to recently released autopsy results.

Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, were found dead on Dec. 30, at their home while their two young children were inside the residence.

Monique’s ex-husband, Michael McKee, was arrested and charged with murder in their deaths.

Autopsy reports from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled both deaths homicides, citing multiple gunshot wounds as the cause.

The autopsy report found that Spencer was shot seven times in his head, neck, torso, and upper extremities.

The injuries, according to the autopsy report reviewed by Fox News Digital, caused fatal damage to critical organs, including his brain and lungs, and resulted in extensive internal bleeding.

The coroner found that the 37-year-old dentist died within seconds to minutes of the shooting.

Monique Tepe was shot nine times in her face, chest, torso, and arms, according to a separate autopsy report reviewed by Fox News Digital.

As with her husband, the coroner determined that death occurred rapidly.

Toxicology testing found no alcohol or illicit drugs in both Spencer and Monique’s results.

Investigators found medications, including an antidepressant and antihistamine drugs, in Monique’s system at the time of her death.

McKee was arrested in Rockford, Illinois, on Jan. 10 and booked into the Winnebago County Jail before being extradited to Columbus, Ohio .

In an arraignment hearing, McKee pleaded not guilty to four charges of premeditated aggravated murder with firearm specifications and aggravated burglary. Three aggravated murder charges include specifications alleging McKee used or displayed an automatic firearm or silencer, and the fourth alleged that a gun was displayed or brandished.

Charging documents reveal investigators were able to identify McKee as a suspect after linking him to a vehicle that arrived in the Tepes' neighborhood shortly before the murders and left just after the homicides. The car was then traced back to Rockford, Illinois, and McKee was identified as the owner.

Additionally, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant previously told Fox News Digital that several weapons were taken from McKee's property, adding that a preliminary link was established for one of those guns to the murders.

The bodies of Spencer and Monique were discovered by a friend on Dec. 30 who stopped by after the couple did not respond to attempts to reach them.

"There's a body ," the caller can be heard telling 911. "Our friend wasn't answering his phone. We just did a wellness check. We just came here, and he appears dead. He's lying next to his bed, off of his bed in this blood. I can't get closer to seeing more than that."