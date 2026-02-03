Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

Ohio dentist and wife shot 16 times in Columbus home, autopsies reveal

Spencer and Monique Tepe died within minutes from multiple gunshot wounds while their children were inside their Columbus home

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Adam Sabes Fox News
close
WATCH: Video shows accused killer of ex-wife and dentist husband calmly booked into jail Video

WATCH: Video shows accused killer of ex-wife and dentist husband calmly booked into jail

Video obtained by Fox News shows Michael McKee, the accused surgeon in the killings of his ex-wife and her dentist husband, calmly entering custody, appearing unfazed during his first moments behind bars. (Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Newly released autopsy reports show that an Ohio dentist and his wife died within minutes after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds inside their Columbus residence, according to recently released autopsy results.

Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe, 39, were found dead on Dec. 30, at their home while their two young children were inside the residence.

Monique’s ex-husband, Michael McKee, was arrested and charged with murder in their deaths.

Autopsy reports from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled both deaths homicides, citing multiple gunshot wounds as the cause.

Ohio dentist Dr. Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique Tepe

Ohio dentist Dr. Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique Tepe, were found shot to death inside their home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2025. While their two children were discovered unharmed, authorities reportedly believe their deaths were not the result of a murder-suicide. (Athens Dental Depot)

SURGEON ACCUSED OF KILLING EX-WIFE AND HER DENTIST HUSBAND GETS FIRST LOOK AT OHIO COURT WITH LEGAL DEFENSE

The autopsy report found that Spencer was shot seven times in his head, neck, torso, and upper extremities.

The injuries, according to the autopsy report reviewed by Fox News Digital, caused fatal damage to critical organs, including his brain and lungs, and resulted in extensive internal bleeding.

The coroner found that the 37-year-old dentist died within seconds to minutes of the shooting.

Home of murdered Columbus Ohio couple, Monique Tepe and Spencer Tepe

General view of the home on N. 4th St. in Columbus, Ohio, January 10, 2026. The home was the scene of the double murder of married couple Monique and Spencer Tepe in late December last year. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Monique Tepe was shot nine times in her face, chest, torso, and arms, according to a separate autopsy report reviewed by Fox News Digital.

As with her husband, the coroner determined that death occurred rapidly.

Spencer and Monique Tepe on wedding day

Spencer and Monique Tepe pictured on their wedding day. (Rob Misleh)

POLICE ARREST EX-HUSBAND OF OHIO WOMAN SLAIN ALONGSIDE DENTIST HUSBAND IN DOUBLE MURDER, RECORDS SHOW

Toxicology testing found no alcohol or illicit drugs in both Spencer and Monique’s results.

Investigators found medications, including an antidepressant and antihistamine drugs, in Monique’s system at the time of her death.

911 calls reveal chilling moment Ohio dentist and wife were found dead Video

McKee was arrested in Rockford, Illinois, on Jan. 10 and booked into the Winnebago County Jail before being extradited to Columbus, Ohio.

In an arraignment hearing, McKee pleaded not guilty to four charges of premeditated aggravated murder with firearm specifications and aggravated burglary. Three aggravated murder charges include specifications alleging McKee used or displayed an automatic firearm or silencer, and the fourth alleged that a gun was displayed or brandished.

Charging documents reveal investigators were able to identify McKee as a suspect after linking him to a vehicle that arrived in the Tepes' neighborhood shortly before the murders and left just after the homicides. The car was then traced back to Rockford, Illinois, and McKee was identified as the owner.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Michael McKee in court

Michael McKee appears in court at Winnebago County Justice Center, Monday, January 12, 2026, Rockford, Illinois. McKee is facing extradition to Ohio for the murder of his ex-wife Monique Tepe and her husband, Spencer Tepe. (WIFR via Pool)

Additionally, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant previously told Fox News Digital that several weapons were taken from McKee's property, adding that a preliminary link was established for one of those guns to the murders.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

The bodies of Spencer and Monique were discovered by a friend on Dec. 30 who stopped by after the couple did not respond to attempts to reach them.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"There's a body," the caller can be heard telling 911. "Our friend wasn't answering his phone. We just did a wellness check. We just came here, and he appears dead. He's lying next to his bed, off of his bed in this blood. I can't get closer to seeing more than that."

SEND US A TIP HERE

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue