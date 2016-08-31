Officials: Woman fleeing arrest ran over deputy with car

A woman has been charged with running over a South Carolina sheriff's deputy with her car while trying to escape arrest.

Online records for Greenville County show 23-year-old Jordan Alyse Gary of Taylors was jailed Tuesday on charges including attempted murder and assault of a deputy while resisting arrest. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney.

Officials say deputies responding to a domestic incident found that Gary had assaulted someone at a home.

Lt. Ty Miller says when deputies tried to arrest her, Gary ran to her vehicle and drove off, hitting and running over a deputy with the car.

Gary was found later that night and arrested. Miller says the deputy involved was taken to a hospital with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.