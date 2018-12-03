Officials: Teacher fired after cutting Native student's hair

Officials say an English teacher at an Albuquerque high school will no longer work for the school district after she was accused of calling one Native American student a "bloody Indian" and cutting the braid of another.

An Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman confirmed the Cibola High School teacher's firing Monday following calls from the Navajo Nation president for officials to conduct staff cultural sensitive training.

He also wanted officials to do more to address the Oct. 31 incident.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says the teacher's acts were part of a "Halloween stunt." He says the parents of one of the teens told him the family was traumatized.

The spokeswoman says district Superintendent Raquel Reedy contacted the students' parents to tell them the employee would no longer teach at the school as of Friday. The teacher wasn't identified in the statement.