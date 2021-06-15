Off-duty NYPD officer stabbed in head at subway station

An off-duty NYPD officer was stabbed in the head at New York City’s Union Square subway station Tuesday, the department said.

It happened around 12:03 p.m. at the 14th Street-Union Square station, just below Union Square in Manhattan.

The suspect, 42-year-old Brooklyn resident Benjamin Mazyck, was taken into custody and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Mazyck allegedly stabbed the 29-year-old victim in the back of the head at an NQR line turnstile.

The victim spoke with responding officers from the NYPD's 13th Precinct at the scene and was taken by EMS to the NYC Health and Hospitals HealthPlex in stable condition.

The attack happened at the crossroads of several affluent communities and as the city is seeing an uptick in murders and assaults. The Union Square stop has a transit police station underground – but the site also saw another man slashed in the neck last on the platform last month.

That attack was part of a string of subway slashings in mid-May. A day later, police reported several violent robberies and other attacks on the city's railways.

On Monday, police released video showing a broad-daylight attack on a food delivery driver being stabbed from behind in what appears to have been an attack at random. The victim was treated at a hospital and is expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.