Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Brooklyn stabbing: Food delivery driver stabbed in random attack, report says

The stabbing occurred on Fulton Street in Brooklyn

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York City Police Department on Monday released video footage showing a brutal stabbing in broad daylight when an assailant, riding a bike, approaches a food delivery driver, who is also on a bike, and stabs him in the back.

ANDREW YANG’S NYC CAMPAIGN EVEN SHUT DOWN BY PROTESTERS

The stabbing occurred on Fulton Street in Brooklyn. The victim was identified as a 53-year-old male. Police released a video that showed the suspect, dressed in a green jacket, lunging at the delivery driver. The delivery driver falls off of his bike and the suspect could be seen riding off and brandishing a knife. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NBC New York reported that the stabbing occurred on Sunday afternoon. Police believe the attack was random. The victim was treated at a hospital and is expected to recover.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money