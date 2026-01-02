Off-duty ICE agent takes down armed man firing rifle at LA apartment complex

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An off-duty Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot an armed neighbor after the man began firing shots into the air at a Los Angeles apartment complex late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Louise Avenue in the Northridge neighborhood. A man began shooting a rifle, prompting the off-duty federal agent to intervene, FOX 11 reported, citing the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

"It was like a lot of shots," a resident told FOX 11. "It was more than 10 shots, it was a lot of shots, and we got scared, but I thought it was something like fireworks."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT BITES ICE OFFICER IN ‘GROSS ATTACK’ WHILE RESISTING ARREST: DHS

The off-duty ICE agent, who has not been publicly identified, confronted the man before firing his weapon. He then immediately called 911, according to the New York Post.

The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the officer was not injured.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described the off-duty officer's actions as "brave," saying he intervened to "protect his life and that of others."

YEAR OF ICE RAGE: TOP 5 DEMOCRAT MELTDOWNS AS TRUMP REVIVES HARD-LINE DEPORTATION AGENDA

"On December 31st, an off-duty ICE Officer bravely responded to an active shooter situation at his apartment complex. In order to protect his life and that of others, he was forced to defensively use his weapon and exchanged gunfire with the shooter," McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in an email.

"Fortunately, our brave officer was not injured while protecting his community."

The LAPD responded to the scene and is conducting an ongoing investigation into the shooting, McLaughlin said.

No additional injuries were reported.

SANCTUARY POLITICIANS' RHETORIC LED TO 1,150% SURGE IN VIOLENCE AGAINST ICE AGENTS: DHS

The incident follows DHS' recent announcement that ICE arrested some of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"While families across the country joined together for Christmas celebrations, ICE continued delivering the American people the greatest gift of all: getting criminals out of our neighborhoods and protecting our families," McLaughlin said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The LAPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.