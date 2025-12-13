Illegal immigrant bites ICE officer in 'gross attack' while resisting arrest: DHS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Louisiana was bitten in the hand by an illegal immigrant who was resisting arrest, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS said the "gross attack" involving Maximiliano Perez-Perez happened in Tullos, a town in the central part of Louisiana. Officials released an image purportedly showing the ICE officer's bloodied hand following the alleged attack.

"During the arrest, Perez-Perez attempted to flee by pushing officers. He used his teeth as a weapon and clamped down on an ICE officers’ hand, breaking the skin and drawing blood," Homeland Security said.

"This criminal illegal alien is being charged with assault after he savagely bit a law enforcement officer in an attempt to evade arrest. DHS law enforcement is facing a 1,150% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats," added DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.

"This is the reality of what our ICE officers are facing every day as they go to work to simply do their job and enforce the law," McLaughlin also said. "Many of these assaults, including biting and vehicle rammings, are happening as a direct result of sanctuary politicians encouraging illegal aliens to evade arrest."

DHS said Perez-Perez entered the United States at an unknown date and time and was not inspected or paroled by an immigration officer.

News of the arrest came on the same day ICE released an image showing a suspect accused of threatening federal agents being taken into custody by an officer from Homeland Security Investigations.

The agency said, "Threatening to assault, murder or interfere with a federal agent is a FELONY."

"Logan Murfin of Tulsa, OK, has been charged with ten counts after posting on social media that federal agents need to be gunned down, shot & executed," ICE wrote on X.

"Welcome to the find out stage, Logan," it added.