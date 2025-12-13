Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Enforcement

Illegal immigrant bites ICE officer in 'gross attack' while resisting arrest: DHS

Maximiliano Perez-Perez allegedly used his teeth as weapon and drew blood from officer's hand during arrest attempt

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Massive increase in violence against ICE agents Video

Massive increase in violence against ICE agents

Acting I.C.E. Director Todd Lyons reports on the increased violence and death threats against agents on ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Louisiana was bitten in the hand by an illegal immigrant who was resisting arrest, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS said the "gross attack" involving Maximiliano Perez-Perez happened in Tullos, a town in the central part of Louisiana. Officials released an image purportedly showing the ICE officer's bloodied hand following the alleged attack.

"During the arrest, Perez-Perez attempted to flee by pushing officers. He used his teeth as a weapon and clamped down on an ICE officers’ hand, breaking the skin and drawing blood," Homeland Security said.

"This criminal illegal alien is being charged with assault after he savagely bit a law enforcement officer in an attempt to evade arrest. DHS law enforcement is facing a 1,150% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats," added DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement.

DHS TO FOCUS ON ARRESTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WITH SERIOUS OFFENSES AMID NEGATIVE POLLING ON ICE RAIDS: REPORT

ICE officer's wounded hand and Maximiliano Perez-Perez

The wounds that Maximiliano Perez-Perez, right, caused on the hand of an ICE officer, according to DHS. (DHS)

"This is the reality of what our ICE officers are facing every day as they go to work to simply do their job and enforce the law," McLaughlin also said. "Many of these assaults, including biting and vehicle rammings, are happening as a direct result of sanctuary politicians encouraging illegal aliens to evade arrest." 

DHS said Perez-Perez entered the United States at an unknown date and time and was not inspected or paroled by an immigration officer.

ICE OFFICER SERIOUSLY INJURED AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ASSAULT, USING METAL COFFEE CUP

Logan Murfin being arrested

ICE released this image on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, showing the arrest of Oklahoma's Logan Murfin after he allegedly threatened federal agents online. (ICE)

News of the arrest came on the same day ICE released an image showing a suspect accused of threatening federal agents being taken into custody by an officer from Homeland Security Investigations. 

The agency said, "Threatening to assault, murder or interfere with a federal agent is a FELONY."

Law enforcement officer near ICE badge on wall

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, "DHS law enforcement is facing a 1,150% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats." (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Logan Murfin of Tulsa, OK, has been charged with ten counts after posting on social media that federal agents need to be gunned down, shot & executed," ICE wrote on X. 

"Welcome to the find out stage, Logan," it added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue