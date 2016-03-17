Off-duty California cop kills would-be robber at home

A would-be burglar was shot and killed Wednesday morning by an off-duty police officer at the cop's California home.

The officer, who has not been identified, told authorities he woke up before 5:30 a.m. to find a man, who also was not named, with a handgun attempting to steal property in the cop's Apple Valley home, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer tried to subdue the man, “and after a brief struggle he had the suspect at gunpoint,” the statement said. But the man allegedly would not show his hands and lay on the ground and began reaching toward his waistband.

At that point, the officer shot him in the upper torso. The man was pronounced dead at St. Mary/St. Joseph Medical Center.

The officer, an eight-year department veteran, was unharmed, according to The Los Angeles Times.

An investigation is ongoing.