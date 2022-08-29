Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Oakland school shooting at middle school injures student, 12-year-old suspect in custody, police say

A student shot at an East Oakland middle school and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Parents at an East Oakland middle school wait to be reunited with their children after a reported shooting Video

Parents at an East Oakland middle school wait to be reunited with their children after a reported shooting

A student was injured in a shooting at a middle school in East Oakland Monday, and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A student was shot at an East Oakland middle school Monday, and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody, police said. 

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at Madison Park Academy in the city’s Sobrante Park neighborhood.

Parents waiting outside Madison Park Academy in East Oakland. 

Parents waiting outside Madison Park Academy in East Oakland.  (KTVU)

The victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of the injuries remains unclear at this time. Authorities have not released the student’s identity because of their age.  

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies were helping the Oakland Police Department, which is handling the case

2 ADULTS, 2 YOUNG GIRLS WOUNDED IN A DENVER SHOOTING

FOX 2 reports that the 12-year-old suspect is in custody, and the gun used in the shooting has been recovered. 

Footage shot by SKYFox showed a heavy police presence outside the school and parents waiting to be reunited with their children. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the Oakland Police Department and the Oakland Unified School District for updates. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  