Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Oakland school shooting that injured six, including two students, was gang-related, police chief says

The suspects fired more than 30 shots at the Oakland, California educational campus that injured six people and that there were at least two shooters and one accomplice, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting at a Northern California educational campus that injured six people was most likely gang-related, authorities said Thursday.

More than 30 shots were fired Wednesday at the campus on Oakland's Fontaine Street, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a Zoom news conference on Thursday. 

"That is wholly unacceptable," he said. "We do believe that this incident is group and gang-related. We believe that this is related to ongoing conflicts in our city that has driven violence throughout our city."

He said investigators believe there were two shooters and one accomplice, but there may have been more.

OAKLAND POLICE SAY SCHOOL SHOOTING NOT ‘DELIBERATE,’ STUDENT VICTIM NOT INTENDED TARGET

  • Parents and students congregate outside church where they are reuniting after Oakland school shooting on Wednesday.
    Image 1 of 2

    Parents and students congregate outside church where they are reuniting after Oakland school shooting on Wednesday. Authorities said the gunfire that injured six people was gang-related. (KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco)

  • Oakland school shooting
    Image 2 of 2

    Police respond to shooting in Oakland near group of schools on Sept. 28, 2022 (KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco)

The shooting injured two students, a counselor, security guard and two other employees. As of Thursday, three victims have been released from hospitals. One was in stable condition and two others were listed in critical condition. 

The King Estates campus comprises a cluster of schools — Rudsdale Continuation School, Newcomer high schools, BayTech Charter School, and the headquarters of Sojourner Truth Independent Study, Fox San Francisco reported. 

The shooters breached an entry point of the school and began firing, the news outlet reported, citing video of the gunfire. 

"And so we're not sure at this point how they entered… if the door was unlocked, or it was already open," Armstrong said. "Those are the things that I will confirm within our investigation."

Armstrong stressed that responding officers used breaching tools to enter every classroom and did not wait to receive keys that were needed to get in. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Classes at the campus were canceled Thursday.

"At least for the time being, they will remain closed because of the fact that we have to repair a lot of damage," Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki said, the station reported. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.