NYPD water rescue caught on video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dramatic water rescue by the New York City Police Department Monday afternoon was captured on video.

The NYPD Aviation’s Air Sea Rescue said it received a 911 call reporting an overturned kayak in the vicinity of the Canarsie Pier.

The team observed the kayaker and deployed two divers, NYPD said.

Video shows rescuers swimming out to the kayaker before he is hoisted up to the helicopter.

CALIFORNIA POLICE ARREST THREE ‘SOVEREIGN CITIZENS’ ALLEGEDLY IN POSSESSION OF A ‘MILITARY-GRADE EXPLOSIVE’

Earlier this month, two teen swimmers died after being pulled from Jamaica Bay. Eyewitnesses told PIX11 News a rip current pulled the teens underwater.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP