New York City
Published

NYPD water rescue caught on video

Two teen swimmers died after being pulled from Jamaica Bay earlier this month

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The NYPD Aviation's Air Sea Rescue received a 911 call reporting an overturned kayak.

A dramatic water rescue by the New York City Police Department Monday afternoon was captured on video. 

The NYPD Aviation’s Air Sea Rescue said it received a 911 call reporting an overturned kayak in the vicinity of the Canarsie Pier

A kayaker in Jamaica Bay. 

A kayaker in Jamaica Bay.  (NYPD)

The team observed the kayaker and deployed two divers, NYPD said. 

Video shows rescuers swimming out to the kayaker before he is hoisted up to the helicopter.  

Earlier this month, two teen swimmers died after being pulled from Jamaica Bay. Eyewitnesses told PIX11 News a rip current pulled the teens underwater. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  