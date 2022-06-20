Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

NH mountain hiker dies of hypothermia after being rescued

New Hampshire winds reached 80 mph and driving rain and snow made conditions dangerous

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hiker who was suffering from severe hypothermia on a New Hampshire trail near Mt. Washington died at a hospital hours after rescuers faced driving rain, blowing snow, and winds gusting to over 80 mph to reach him, conservation officers said.

The hiker was rescued from Gulfside Trail on Saturday night. Xi Chen, 53, of Andover, Massachusetts, was overcome by severe weather conditions.

Fish and Game Department officers said they heard from his wife, who said she received a text from Chen saying he was cold and wet and couldn't continue on. "He further wrote that he felt he would die without a rescue," the department said in a news release.

A NEW HAMPSHIRE YACHT FIRE ON RIVER FORCERS THREE PEOPLE AND TWO DOGS TO JUMP OVERBOARD

A Massachusetts man died at Mount Washington. 

A Massachusetts man died at Mount Washington. 

Conservation officers received multiple rescue calls that day from hikers who were on the high-elevation summits and ridgelines of the Presidential Range.

"The conditions in the high peaks were treacherous," the news release said.

Mount Washington weather was dangerous over the weekend and led to a fatality.

Mount Washington weather was dangerous over the weekend and led to a fatality. ( Zack Wittman/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

NEW HAMPSHIRE AMBER ALERT: 2 CHILDREN BELIEVED TO BE ABDUCTED FROM GRANDMOTHER'S HOME

Rescuers carried Chen over a mile up to the summit of Mt. Washington, where he was placed on a truck and driven down the mountain's auto road, to a hospital in Berlin. He was unable to be revived after several hours of life-saving efforts, the news release said.