CRIME
Published

NYPD sergeant caught allegedly shoplifting $360 in clothes from Macy’s

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A New York City police sergeant who reportedly earned more than $100,000 last year is now suspended without pay after she was caught allegedly shoplifting from Macy’s.

Sgt. Eva Pena, 37, who was off duty when she was arrested Tuesday, tried to walk out of the chain’s Yonkers location with $360 in clothing, the New York Post reported.

Citing court documents, the Post said surveillance cameras captured Pena going into a dressing room and then emerging without the items. Other footage, it added, showed Pena removing tags from a pair of Tommy Hilfiger pants, a sweater, a Guess lace dress and several other items — and then placing them in her purse.

Sgt. Eva Pena of the New York City Police Department is accused of trying to steal clothing items from a Macy's store.

Pena was arrested by the Yonkers Police Department before she could leave the store and was charged with petit larceny.

The sergeant took home $107,809 in total pay last year, according to data from the non-profit Empire Center think tank.