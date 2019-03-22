WATCH: Man slugs woman on city sidewalk in seemingly random attack

Authorities in New York City are searching for a man who brutally punched a woman in her head in an unprovoked assault as she walked along a sidewalk in Brooklyn earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

The attack was captured on video. The 27-year-old woman was walking through the Crown Heights neighborhood in broad daylight March 9 when a man nonchalantly approached her and struck her in the side of her head, the New York City Police Department said.

BROOKLYN MAN, 55, SENTENCED TO DECADES FOR STABBING GIRLFRIEND 20 TIMES TO DEATH

The man exchanged no words with the woman before striking her and then quietly turned around and walked away, sources told WPIX-TV.

The woman suffered pain to her head, but was able to take herself to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center for treatment, the station reported. Her condition wasn't immediately clear.

The attacker was described as 40 years old, with black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with the word “Yale” across the front, a black wool hat, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police have asked anyone with information on the suspect to call 800-577-TIPS (8477).