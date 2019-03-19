Brooklyn man, 55, sentenced to decades for stabbing girlfriend 20 times to death

A New York City man, 55, was sentenced to 20 years in prison — one year for every time he stabbed his girlfriend, 55, to death, according to reports.

Anthony Bradford of the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Laverne Spencer inside her home on July 2, 2017, prosecutors and police said.

That night, according to prosecutors, paramedics found Bradford covered in blood, saying he had “a really bad thing” and was “going to jail for a long time.”

The couple had returned from a Fourth of July barbecue where Bradford had gotten into a fight, Patch reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spencer was stabbed in the chest, arms and legs, investigators said.

“With today’s sentence, this defendant has been held accountable,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “I hope this defendant’s guilty plea and sentence bring some measure of solace to the victim’s daughter, family and friends.”