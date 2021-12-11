Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

NYPD offers $3.5K reward for wanted man after he assaulted officer

The assault occurred inside a Duane Reade drugstore, according to the NYPD

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Police plead for more federal resources as crime surges Video

Police plead for more federal resources as crime surges

National Sheriffs' Association president Vernon Stanforth says every community is seeing an increase in crime.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is offering a $3,500 reward for information that could lead them to the whereabouts of a suspect who assaulted an officer on Friday.

The assault occurred inside Duane Reade, a pharmacy chain, on 155 East 34th St. in Murray Hill, according to the NYPD.

The unknown suspect "punched a uniformed NYPD Sergeant several times, causing injury," the department tweeted.

Video of the incident appears to show the officer speaking to the suspect near the entrance of the drugstore before the suspect suddenly lashes out and strike the officer in the face.

Duane Reade on E. 34th St, New York, New York (Google Maps)

The suspect's punch causes the officer to fall to the ground.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that could lead to the suspect's arrest to call 800-577-TIPS or message NYPDTips to get the $3,500 reward.

