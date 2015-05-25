Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 3, 2016

NYPD officer shot in the head over the weekend listed in critical but stable condition

By | Associated Press
Demetrius Blackwell appears in court for his arraignment Sunday, May 3, 2015, in the Queens borough of New York. Blackwell who is accused of shooting a New York City police officer in the head was ordered held without bail Sunday on charges including attempted murder. (Theodore Parisienne/The Daily News via AP, Pool) (The Associated Press)

NEW YORK – An NYPD police officer remains in critical but stable condition two days after being shot in the head while sitting in an unmarked car in Queens.

District Attorney Richard Brown said Sunday that 25-year-old Officer Brian Moore was in a coma and "fighting for his life."

Moore underwent surgery for what court papers described as "severe injuries to his skull and brain."

The suspect, Demetrius Blackwell, was ordered held without bail Sunday. He didn't enter a plea to charges of attempted murder.

Prosecutors plan to present the case to a grand jury.

Blackwell's court-appointed lawyer says his client denies the charges.

Police say Blackwell fired at Moore and his partner as they sat in plainclothes in an unmarked police car Saturday night. They stopped him after seeing him tugging at his waistband.