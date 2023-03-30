Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYPD off-duty officer beaten after asking motorcyclist to drive safely: police

The reckless motorcyclist repeatedly hit the off-duty office in New York City

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Former NYPD chief applauds Nashville officers, says 'Uvalde was an aberration' Video

Former NYPD chief applauds Nashville officers, says 'Uvalde was an aberration'

Former NYC Police Commissioner Ray Kelly reacts to bodycam footage from Nashville police responding to the school shooting and contrasts this with the Uvalde police response

An off-duty New York Police Department officer was beaten up by a motorcyclist after asking the man to slow down after he rammed into him, authorities said.

The victim, 52, was walking with his dog along East 90th Street near First Avenue on the Upper East Side in New York City on Tuesday at around 7 p.m. when he was clipped by a man driving recklessly on a green scooter, police said.

The suspect was caught on unreleased surveillance video driving recklessly on the Upper East Side in New York City on March 28.

The suspect was caught on unreleased surveillance video driving recklessly on the Upper East Side in New York City on March 28. (NYPD)

When the victim asked the individual to slow down, the suspect allegedly began to strike him in the face with "a closed fist" causing the off-duty officers to "fall on the ground." 

ELDERLY NEW YORK CITY WOMAN ROBBED, SEXUALLY ASSAULTED WHILE IN BED: NYPD

The assailant continued to beat the officer up while he was on the ground, before fleeing from the scene.

The NYPD said that the victim, a 52-year-old man, was walking his dog near East 90th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side at around 7 p.m. when he saw the male suspect recklessly riding a green motorcycle.

The NYPD said that the victim, a 52-year-old man, was walking his dog near East 90th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side at around 7 p.m. when he saw the male suspect recklessly riding a green motorcycle. (NYPD)

The unidentified victim was taken to Cornell Hospital and is in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

VIDEO SHOWS 'GOOD SAMARITAN' HELPING NYPD TAKE DOWN ARMED SUSPECT

Screenshots from unreleased surveillance video show the male suspect, who is approximately 35 to 45 years of age, 5'8" tall, 200 pounds He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, helmet and riding a green motorcycle.

When the victim asked the motorcyclist to slow down, the suspect went over to the victim and struck him multiple times in the face with a closed fist, knocking the victim to the ground.

When the victim asked the motorcyclist to slow down, the suspect went over to the victim and struck him multiple times in the face with a closed fist, knocking the victim to the ground. (NYPD)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 