NYPD off-duty officer beaten after asking motorcyclist to drive safely: police

An off-duty New York Police Department officer was beaten up by a motorcyclist after asking the man to slow down after he rammed into him, authorities said.

The victim, 52, was walking with his dog along East 90th Street near First Avenue on the Upper East Side in New York City on Tuesday at around 7 p.m. when he was clipped by a man driving recklessly on a green scooter, police said.

When the victim asked the individual to slow down, the suspect allegedly began to strike him in the face with "a closed fist" causing the off-duty officers to "fall on the ground."

The assailant continued to beat the officer up while he was on the ground, before fleeing from the scene.

The unidentified victim was taken to Cornell Hospital and is in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Screenshots from unreleased surveillance video show the male suspect, who is approximately 35 to 45 years of age, 5'8" tall, 200 pounds He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, helmet and riding a green motorcycle.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.