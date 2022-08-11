NYPD helps carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City came to the aid of a distressed carriage horse that collapsed on a street in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Bystanders captured video of the horse lying in a street around 5 p.m. at West 45th Street and 9th Avenue in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Officers are seen trying to cool down the horse with a hose.

Officers requested help from the NYPD’s Mounted Unit, which put a pillow under the 14-year-old horse’s head as they cooled him down with water, FOX5 New York reported. Officers also gave the animal a shot of adrenaline.

The horse, named Ryder, was able to get up and walk safely to his trailer, where he was further examined by an equine veterinarian, Transport Workers Union Local 100, which represents horse carriage drivers, told the station.

The veterinarian said the horse may have suffered from equine protozoal myeloencephalitis, a neurological disease caused by infected opossum droppings, according to the report.

However, animal advocacy group NYCLASS, which recorded footage of the incident, told the station in a statement that heat exhaustion may have been a factor in the horse’s collapse.