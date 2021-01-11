NYPD helping FBI probe into Capitol riot as reports claim agencies warned of impending violence

The FBI is counting on the help from New York City’s police department to investigate an officer’s possible involvement in last week’s violent storming of the U.S. Capitol as new reports claim that D.C. officials were warned about online threats prior to the riots.

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News on Monday that the department is collaborating with the FBI to probe "any allegations that a member of the New York City Police Department may have been involved in the events that marred the Capitol last week."

The spokesperson would not comment further.

These investigations come after unnamed officials in the NYPD and the FBI reportedly warned law enforcement in Washington, D.C. that threats were made online and on social media that indicated a possible attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Law enforcement officials in D.C. have claimed that they had no prior knowledge to indicate there would be an attack on Capitol Hill after President Trump’s rally nearby.

NBC News reported the NYPD provided law enforcement in D.C. such as the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), and elsewhere, an "intelligence packet" of information. USCP also reportedly received a second report on intelligence gathered in connection with threats and extremist behavior.

Sources told Fox News on Sunday the FBI spoke with extremists prior to Wednesday's events and urged them not to attend the Washington rally.

On Monday, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told Spectrum NY1 that the NYPD is investigating if whether at least one of its members was involved in Wednesday’s riot, revealing: "There is one investigation that is active on one member."

"There is no name yet released because we don't know if it's true or not," Shea said. "But I can tell you that anyone committing crimes certainly would have a very short shelf life with the NYPD."

Shortly thereafter, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a scathing rebuke on any city employees who participated in the violent events, saying they'd be out of a job if caught.

"Any New York City employee, any part of the city government, who participated in an attack on our democratic institutions, who participated in an insurrection at the Capitol, will be terminated. Period," the Democratic mayor told reporters. "If we have proof that someone violently attacked our United States government, they will not be working for New York City any longer."

De Blasio later added that he believed any people who held any racist ideologies "should not be police officers. Period."

"Anyone who expresses racist views shouldn’t be a police officer. Anyone who expresses White supremacist views shouldn’t be a police officer. Anyone who encourages violence against our democratic institutions shouldn’t be a police officer," he said. "I’m saying that people who harbor views that counter the essential values of this country should not be allowed to police our streets."

Last week, hundreds of people – some armed with guns – pushed their way into the halls of the U.S. Capitol, smashed or dismantled property and went into House and Senate leaders’ chambers. Meanwhile, Hill staffers and lawmakers were under lockdown, or hid behind chairs or under desks and tables.

Five people, including a USCP officer, died during or in connection with Wednesday's events.

As of Monday morning, the FBI told Fox News it had received "over 40,000 digital media tips, including video and photos, from the public."

