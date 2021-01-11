Pelosi shows office where Capitol mob broke in as new audio of confrontation emerges

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed the condition of her office after protesters broke in Wednesday after storming the Capitol building.

During an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," Pelosi showed Leslie Stahl a door that had been damaged, and pointed to where her staff hid while those who broke in called out for them.

"The staff went under the table, barricaded the door, turned out the lights, and were silent in the dark," Pelosi said, "for two and a half hours."

In a recording captured by one of Pelosi's staffers, banging could be heard from beyond the room where they hid. The speaker said a mirror had been left with glass strewn about and that computers had been targeted as well.

She said a desk -- not hers, but another in her office suite -- was "defamed" after one man was seen in a photograph with his foot on top of it. That man was later identified as Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Ark. He is currently facing charges including violent entry and theft of public property after surrendering to the FBI.

Pelosi said that the intruders were after her and her staff, recalling that they said, "Where's the speaker? We know she has staff. They're here someplace. We're gonna find them." She said there is evidence "that it was a well-planned, organized group with leadership and guidance and direction," and that the goal was "to get people."

Pelosi herself reportedly had been taken to an undisclosed location along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The DOJ has charged more than a dozen people in Wednesday’s riot. Dozens more have been charged in Superior Court in Washington, D.C., with unlawful entry, curfew violations and firearms-related crimes.