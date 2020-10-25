NYPD cop suspended for using loudspeaker to say 'Trump 2020' while on duty

A New York police officer has reportedly been suspended without pay for using the department vehicle’s loudspeaker to proclaim his support for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Footage posted on social media shows an NYPD vehicle parked at an intersection in a Brooklyn neighborhood with two officers standing beside it.

A passerby appears to be holding his phone out, provoking the officer who had used the vehicle’s loudspeaker to say: “Trump 2020.”

“Do it again!” the passerby says to the officers. “What you can’t say, ‘Trump 2020’ now you f---ing p---y? Say it again!”

A moment passes before the officer says into the loudspeaker: “Trump 2020.” The man hurls expletives at the officer before storming off.

“Trump 2020,” the officer says again. “Put it on Facebook. Put it on YouTube. Trump 2020.”

After others take notice the officer says into the loudspeaker: “Take a picture. Take a video. Put it on your Facebook. Put it on your YouTube. Have some fun. Tough guy. Tough guy.”

Per NYPD policy, officers are forbidden from endorsing political candidates while on duty. The NYPD said on Sunday that the officer who used the loudspeaker has been suspended without pay and the incident is being investigated by the department’s Brooklyn South Investigation Unit.

“When you wear our uniform it is imperative to remain apolitical,” Chief Terence Monahan tweeted Sunday. “Behavior like this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with. An update will be provided to the public.”