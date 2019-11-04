NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill expected to resign, reports say

New York City’s top cop reportedly plans to announce his retirement Monday after a turbulent three-year run in the high-profile and high-pressured job.

James O’Neill’s anticipated resignation comes on the heels of the firing of former Officer Daniel Pantaleo due to his actions in the incident that led to Eric Garner's death and amid mounting pressure, the New York Post reports.

Dermot Shea, the current chief of detectives, is expected to replace O'Neill, a City Hall official told The New York Times.

O'Neill was appointed commissioner of the New York Police Department by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2016, replacing Bill Bratton.

O’Neill scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon during which he's expected to announce he is stepping down.

Under his watch, murders hit an all-time low in the first half of 2019 -- though hate crimes and shootings have spiked in the city, according to the Post.

The New York Times described O’Neill’s tenure as head of the nation’s largest police force as tumultuous. It's a period that will be largely remembered for the racially-charged aftermath of Garner's death five years ago on Staten Island, an incident that led to Pantaleo's firing in August, a fraught relationship between NYPD leaders and rank-and-file cops and a spate of police suicides.