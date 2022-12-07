Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC woman tries to kidnap 5-year-old boy in front of parents on Brooklyn street, police say

Attempted kidnapping happened on corner of Lafayette and Flatbush Avenues in Brooklyn, New York

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A woman is wanted in New York City after grabbing a 5-year-old boy walking with his parents on a street corner and attempting to kidnap him, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. Monday on the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Flatbush Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The unknown female picked up the child and ran about 10 steps before dropping the boy and fleeing on foot toward State Street, police said.

The boy was unharmed during the ordeal and was reunited with his parents.

NYC CRIME CRISIS: SUSPECT STRIKES MAN IN HEAD WITH BASEBALL BAT, POLICE STILL SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a red and gray jacket and gray pants. 

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a red and gray jacket and gray pants.  (NYPD)

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, whom they described as a female with a medium complexion, about 30 to 40 years old, with a medium build and black short hair. 

Police are searching for information about the female suspect who allegedly grabbed a 5-year-old boy walking with his parents in Brooklyn on Monday evening and attempted to run away with him.

Police are searching for information about the female suspect who allegedly grabbed a 5-year-old boy walking with his parents in Brooklyn on Monday evening and attempted to run away with him. (Fox News)

The suspect was last seen wearing a red and gray jacket and gray pants. 

The suspect allegedly grabbed the boy in front of his parents and ran about 10 steps before dropping him.

The suspect allegedly grabbed the boy in front of his parents and ran about 10 steps before dropping him. (NYPD)

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).