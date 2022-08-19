Expand / Collapse search
New York
NYC thieves rob coffee shop customers at gunpoint near office of 'defund police' council member

New York City council member Tiffany Cabán, who supported calls to defund the police, has an office just feet from where thieves robbed coffee shop patrons in broad daylight

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
Video catches NYC armed robbery in broad daylight

Two men robbed customers outside of a New York City coffee shop in broad daylight.

Crime is creeping closer to New York politicians who advocated for defunding police in recent years.

Two men on motorcycles robbed several patrons at a New York coffee shop on Tuesday, across the street from the office of a prominent proponent of defunding the New York Police Department.

New York City council member Tiffany Cabán’s office is less than 150 feet from Under Pressure Espresso Bar, where men on motorcycles pointed guns at customers outside on Tuesday, according to the New York Post. The two men threatened to shoot customers as they took valuables, a witness told the outlet.

No one was injured in the robbery, and the two men remain at large.

AOC-BACKED CANDIDATE TIFFANY CABÁN CONCEDES DEFEAT IN QUEENS DA RACE

As crime continues to plague New York, politicians such as Cabán are coming under fire for their calls to support pulling funding from police officers.

In February, Cabán criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ anti-gun police unit operating in her district.

"Our district is already home to some of the highest stop-and-frisk rates in the city," she wrote. "Now we will also have to contend with the unit that, despite containing roughly 5% of the force, committed nearly 1/3 of all police murders in the 20 years before it was [previously] disbanded."

In 2019, Cabán ran to be the Queens district attorney, with the backing of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

After her defeat, Cabán told supporters that her campaign had "terrified the Democratic establishment," after showing she could "run on a boldly decarceral platform." 

Max Thornberry is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. You can reach him at Max.Thornberry@fox.com and on Twitter @Max_Thornberry 