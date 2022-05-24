NYC accused subway shooter of Goldman Sachs banker has 19 prior arrests; manhunt continues for third day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the manhunt continues Tuesday for the man accused of gunning down a Goldman Sachs employee on a New York City subway in broad daylight over the weekend, police have named a person of interest and revealed that surveillance video shows he allegedly handed the murder weapon to a homeless man after the deadly shooting.

Reached by phone Tuesday, NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that a person of interest, identified as Andrew Abdullah, is being sought for questioning in connection to deadly shooting of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, described as a Brooklyn native and the son to Mexican immigrants. He joined the Goldman Sachs’ Global Investment Research division in 2013, the company confirmed.

An NYPD spokeswoman revealed that investigators are reviewing surveillance video showing that the 25-year-old accused killer handed the gun to a homeless man after the shooting.

The N.Y. Daily News, citing sources, reported that the homeless man quickly sold the gun to another homeless man, and that the NYPD has since recovered the weapon.

The video has not been released at this time, but NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell has tweeted stills from surveillance footage showing the accused gunman wearing a medical mask, a black sweatshirt with the hood drawn over a red shirt, white pants and white sneakers climbing the steps at a subway station.

The man is seen with both hands in his pockets and his face is mostly covered.

Citing sources, the New York Post reported that Abdullah has 19 prior arrests and obtained his mugshot.

Fox News Digital reached out to NYC Department of Corrections to confirm his criminal history.

NYPD previously described how a "dark skinned male" approached Enriquez while the unsuspecting passenger was sitting inside a northbound "Q" train at approximately 11:42 a.m. Sunday and discharged a firearm at the victim. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside the Canal Street Subway Station within the confines of the 5th Precinct/Transit District 2.

The victim was unconscious and suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. EMS transported him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing.