New York City
NYPD releases photos of suspect in 'tragic, senseless' subway shooting

Police are still looking for the person who fatally shot a man on a Manhattan-bound Q train

By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
The NYPD is calling on the public to help locate the suspect in a fatal subway shooting that took place in a New York City subway over the weekend.

Goldman Sachs investment researcher Daniel Enriquez, 48, was riding the Q train from Brooklyn into Manhattan when a man shot him at close range. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"We need all eyes on this," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted Monday morning, saying that detectives "need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a "Q" train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday."

NYC SUBWAY SHOOTING VICTIM IDENTIFIED; FAMILY GIVES MESSAGE TO MAYOR  ERIC ADAMS

Witnesses said the shooting was unprovoked, and happened after the suspect had been walking up and down the train car. The suspect fled from the train when it pulled into the Canal St. station, according to police.

Police reviewed surveillance footage following the shooting. 

During a press conference, police said that the suspect is described as a heavyset dark-skinned male with a beard, and was last seen with a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Daniel Enriquez, 48, was shot and killed Sunday while riding the New York City subway (Source: LinkedIn/Daniel Enriquez)

Enriquez's sister had a message for Mayor Eric Adams following her brother's death.

"I want every New Yorker to realize this could be your reality tomorrow – your worst nightmare could come true," she told the New York Post. "I don’t want this to be an attack on the mayor. I want him to focus on New York as a community."

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.