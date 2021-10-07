Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

NYC student stabbed multiple times in high school library

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New York City high school student was stabbed three times Thursday during an altercation, authorities said. 

The attack occurred just after 2 p.m. inside the library of Fannie Lou Hammer Freedom High School in the Bronx, the New York Police Department told Fox News. 

A New York City student was stabbed three times Thursday inside Fannie Lou Hammer Freedom High School in the Bronx, police said. 

A New York City student was stabbed three times Thursday inside Fannie Lou Hammer Freedom High School in the Bronx, police said.  (Google Maps)

A 16-year-old stabbed an 18-year-old in the back, stomach and leg, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

A NYPD police spokesman was not aware if the stabbing suspect was taken into custody or what led to the attack. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the school but has not heard back. 

As of Sunday, the city experienced 9,647 reported robberies, compared to 9,686 in the same time frame in 2020. Felony assault, however, increased with 16,889 reports. That figure represents a 7% jump from the 15,787 reported last year. 

Your Money