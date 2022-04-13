NYC shootings leave 3 dead, 12 others wounded hours after subway attack: 'No one is safe'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people were killed and at least 12 others were wounded in a series of shootings across New York City Tuesday night, just hours after the early morning Brooklyn subway attack that prompted officials to again call for an end to surging gun violence plaguing the Big Apple.

A 23-year-old woman, and two young men, ages 21 and 22, were all shot to death in separate shootings in the Bronx Tuesday night. At least five other individuals, including a 15-year-old girl, were reportedly wounded by gunfire but survived across New York City over the course of a six-hour time span.

The violence happened hours after authorities say a man donned a gas mask, detonated a smoke grenade, and opened fire inside a train car and at the 36th St. station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 8:24 a.m. as commuters headed to work in Manhattan and children were on the way to school.

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 29 INJURED, ‘DANGEROUS’ SUSPECT AT LARGE: OFFICIALS

At least 29 people were injured, including 10 people who suffered gunshot wounds. The high-profile incident prompted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to say gun violence "has to end, and it ends now."

"We are sick and tired of reading headlines about crime," the governor asserted.

But after the attack, more bloodshed happened in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, where three people were wounded in a shooting around 4:30 p.m. in front of NYCHA’s Armstrong complex. Police said a 43-year-old man was shot in his lower back, a 41-year-old was grazed in his right arm and a 26-year-old man suffered an injury to his left leg. All three were transported to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

"Another nice day. Everybody’s out in the street, and everybody’s getting shot," an NYPD officer in Brooklyn remarked to the New York Post. "No one is safe."

A 15-year-old was struck in a leg by gunfire around 7 p.m. in the 3900 block of Laconia Avenue in the Edenwald section of The Bronx. It was unclear what prompted the shooting, and no arrests were immediately made. She was transported to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Minutes later, a 41-year-old man was shot in his right leg on Etna Avenue in Brooklyn’s Cypress Hill neighborhood, but NYPD said the victim was uncooperative. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital.

Wayne Goodwin, 22, was fatally wounded in a shooting that broke out at about 7:43 p.m. near the intersection of East 180 Street and Mohegan Avenue in the Bronx. NYPD responding to the 911 call about shot fired found Goodwin suffering multiple gunshot wounds about the body.

Goodwin was transported to Saint Barnabas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Two other victims – a 47-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and a 21-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg – were transported to the same hospital in stable condition. Police said no arrests were immediately made.

Shots rang out again around 8:20 p.m. in Canarsie, Brooklyn. Police said a man was struck while standing outside in the 900 block of 86th St. His condition is unknown.

Another deadly shooting happened in the Bronx at approximately 8:42 p.m. Tuesday. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street to find a 23-year-old female had been shot in the head. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where she was pronounced deceased. She has since been identified at Sally Y. Ntim.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was sitting inside of a parked vehicle at the corner of the location at the time of the shooting, police said. No arrests were immediately made.

Another victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the head around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Burke and Cruger avenues. He was listed in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NYPD officers responded at approximately 10:08 p.m. Tuesday to a 911 call about shots fired in the 2800 block of Olinville Avenue in the Bronx to find four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS transported all four individuals to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi. A 21-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. He has since been identified as Jessie Bynum. The three others were in stable condition. A 33-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm. A 23-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh. A 22-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the back. No arrests were immediately announced, as the investigation continued.