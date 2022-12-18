NYC shelter slashing suspect on the loose; victim dies after sustaining multiple stab wounds: police

Police in New York City are looking for a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a woman inside a Manhattan shelter.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Victoria Goode, was found by police stabbed multiple times around 10 p.m. Friday night in the sixth-floor hallway of the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter, according to FOX 5 New York.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Charmaine Crossman, was still on the loose as of Saturday evening.

Goode was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said in a press release.

Shelter residents who spoke with FOX 5 said the killing represents an ongoing safety problem in the NYC shelter system.

"While the Department of Homeless Services says that around-the-clock security is provided at each site, new data obtained by the New York Daily News shows that around 70% of homeless individuals who have been moved into shelters leave within a week of being admitted," the TV station reports.

The shelter is just one block from the heavily secured U.S. Mission to the United Nations and is the subject of frequent 911 calls in the 17th police precinct.

Anyone with information about the deadly shelter stabbing is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.