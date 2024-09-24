NYC professor who held machete to reporter's neck talks about ‘slitting the master’s throat'

The former New York City college art professor who famously put a machete to the neck of a newspaper reporter was caught chanting about "slitting the master’s throat" during an anti-Israel rally last week.

Shellyne Rodriguez, who previously taught at Hunter College and at the Cooper Union School of Art, spoke to a crowd Friday outside the Brooklyn Museum, the New York Post reported.

"Our ancestors… dreamed of us slitting the master’s throat," Rodriguez chanted in the video while wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with "Police Murder People."

"Our ancestors are horrified to see Black people, Latinx people, Indigenous people, children of migrants, and Muslims joining the slave patrol NYPD and [inaudible] plantation overseers in the jails and prisons," she said.

The crowd repeated each chant and applauded Rodriguez when she finished speaking, according to video footage of the rally.

Rodriguez was fired from Hunter College in 2023 after she was seen on video lunging from her apartment and into the hallway where she held a machete to veteran New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton’s throat.

"Get the f–-- away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!" she yelled, holding the blade to the reporter’s throat, she told Fenton, the Post reported.

The reporter was looking for comment after Rodriguez lashed out at students at a table with anti-abortion materials, which was caught on camera. She called the material "f- - -ing propaganda" before throwing items from the display.

After lunging at Fenton, Rodriguez followed him to the street and chased him with a machete, the New York Police Department said.

She eventually pleaded guilty to harassment and menacing and was ordered to complete 13 months of behavioral therapy.

Rodriguez was promptly fired from Hunter College. In an email to students, she blamed termination on "fascism," according to an Instagram post by the Cooper Union Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

A few months later, Rodriguez was subsequently sacked from her teaching gig at Cooper Union for making anti-Israel remarks while participating in a panel calling for divestment from the Jewish state.