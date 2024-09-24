Expand / Collapse search
New York City

NYC professor who held machete to reporter's neck talks about ‘slitting the master’s throat'

Shellyne Rodriguez was fired from Hunter College in 2023 after she was captured on video putting a machete to the neck of a New York Post reporter

The former New York City college art professor who famously put a machete to the neck of a newspaper reporter was caught chanting about "slitting the master’s throat" during an anti-Israel rally last week.

Shellyne Rodriguez, who previously taught at Hunter College and at the Cooper Union School of Art, spoke to a crowd Friday outside the Brooklyn Museum, the New York Post reported. 

"Our ancestors… dreamed of us slitting the master’s throat," Rodriguez chanted in the video while wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with "Police Murder People."

"Our ancestors are horrified to see Black people, Latinx people, Indigenous people, children of migrants, and Muslims joining the slave patrol NYPD and [inaudible] plantation overseers in the jails and prisons," she said.

Reporter is standing outside of a door with person holding a machete

Shellyne Rodriguez threatens a New York Post reporter by holding a large machete to his throat on May 23, 2023, in the Bronx. Rodriguez was reportedly heard last week making anti-Israel and anti-police chants at a rally in Brooklyn.  (Robert Miller for the NY Post)

The crowd repeated each chant and applauded Rodriguez when she finished speaking, according to video footage of the rally. 

Rodriguez was fired from Hunter College in 2023 after she was seen on video lunging from her apartment and into the hallway where she held a machete to veteran New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton’s throat.

"Get the f–-- away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!" she yelled, holding the blade to the reporter’s throat, she told Fenton, the Post reported. 

Shellyne Rodriguez leaving court

Shellyne Rodriguez leaves The Bronx County Hall of Justice after being sentenced to 13 months of behavioral therapy for menacing. (Kevin C Downs for Fox News Digital)

The reporter was looking for comment after Rodriguez lashed out at students at a table with anti-abortion materials, which was caught on camera. She called the material "f- - -ing propaganda" before throwing items from the display.

After lunging at Fenton, Rodriguez followed him to the street and chased him with a machete, the New York Police Department said. 

She eventually pleaded guilty to harassment and menacing and was ordered to complete 13 months of behavioral therapy.

Hunter College professor on the street at night

Shellyne Rodriguez walks along the street in the Bronx.  (Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital)

Rodriguez was promptly fired from Hunter College. In an email to students, she blamed termination on "fascism," according to an Instagram post by the Cooper Union Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.

A few months later, Rodriguez was subsequently sacked from her teaching gig at Cooper Union for making anti-Israel remarks while participating in a panel calling for divestment from the Jewish state. 

