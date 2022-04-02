Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC police officers arrest man 'swinging an axe' on subway

Police officers arrested the individual after spotting him with the pickaxe

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
New York City police officers have arrested a man who was allegedly "swinging an axe" while on the A-train.

Obadiah Lashley, 27, was arrested on Friday just after 4:00 p.m. after police officers responded to a 911 call of a man swinging a pickaxe while on the A-train at the Beach 67 Street subway station, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson.

Lashley was arrested by officers after seeing him with the pickaxe, according to the spokesperson. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

12-YEAR-OLD BOY FATALLY SHOT IN BROOKLYN WHILE SITTING IN CAR, FIRST NYC MINOR TO DIE OF GUNSHOT IN 2022

He is being charged with menacing and reckless endangerment.

"It must’ve been a harrowing call for our 911 operator to hear & relay - a report by a straphanger of a man swinging an axe on an A-train. Thankfully with our enhanced deployment, District 23 officers were at the ready, intercepting the moving train & taking the man into custody," a tweet from the New York City Police Department Transit Bureau states.

