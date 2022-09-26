NYC police on the hunt for man on moped who grabbed at least 7 women in Brooklyn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man riding around Brooklyn on a moped has pulled up to at least seven women and grabbed their genitals and buttocks in recent weeks, police said.

The forcible touching incidents happened in various neighborhoods, including Park Slope, Williamsburg and Clinton Hill between Aug. 28 and Sept. 10.

Police released security camera video Sunday showing the at-large suspect looking over his shoulder while riding a moped down a sidewalk after the most recent reported incident, in which a 21-year-old woman was groped in Midwood.

The man, seen in the video wearing a dark-colored short-sleeve shirt, is suspected of touching three women within an hour on Aug 30 and one each on Aug. 28, Sept. 8, 9 and 10.

In one incident, the man proceeded to slap the victim’s left breast over her clothing without permission to do so.

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 48, police said.