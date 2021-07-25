NYC robbery suspect seen rifling through unconscious man's pockets after brazen daylight beat down

Disturbing video released by police Saturday shows a man punch and stomp on another man’s head in a brazen daylight attack in New York City, knocking the victim unconscious and robbing him.

NYPD Crime Stoppers shared surveillance video of the 9 a.m. attack Saturday near Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in Brooklyn.

The video shows a Black man wearing a mask and a gray hoodie throwing several punches at the victim, who appears to try to fight back before being knocked to the ground.

The attacker punches the man repeatedly in the head, and as the victim attempts to get up, delivers a final blow with his foot to the man’s skull. The victim then goes still, and the suspect uses the man’s belt loops to flip the unconscious body over to rifle through his front and back pants pockets.

When the clip began, a City Bike was already lying on the sidewalk, and the suspect appeared to have a black bag in one arm as he used the other arm to pummel the victim.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect who is wanted for robbery. A $3,500 reward is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS or send a direct message to NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter.