New York City
Published

NYC pedestrians injured after vehicle plows into crowd outside Grand Central Station in Midtown Manhattan

The victims' injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Vehicle in Manhattan plows into crowd outside Grand Central Station, injuring multiple people Video

Vehicle in Manhattan plows into crowd outside Grand Central Station, injuring multiple people

Local reports say at least a dozen people were injured

Multiple people were injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd near Grand Central Station in Manhattan late Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident was reported to have happened at Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street around 5:30 p.m. Police were advising people to avoid the area.

nyc car pedestrians

Approximately a dozen people were injured.  (FOX 5)

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS NEW YORK CITY HAS ‘RUN OUT OF ROOM’ FOR MIGRANTS: ‘IT’S NOT GOING TO GET ANY BETTER'

Some 12 people incurred non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. 

Photos taken at the scene by FOX 5 showed a red SUV with an Illinois license plate. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 