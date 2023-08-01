NYC pedestrians injured after vehicle plows into crowd outside Grand Central Station in Midtown Manhattan

Multiple people were injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd near Grand Central Station in Manhattan late Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported to have happened at Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street around 5:30 p.m. Police were advising people to avoid the area.

Some 12 people incurred non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Photos taken at the scene by FOX 5 showed a red SUV with an Illinois license plate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.