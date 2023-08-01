Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Mayor Eric Adams says New York City has 'run out of room’ for migrants: ‘It’s not going to get any better’

Adams said that a 'state of emergency' needs to be declared

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls for 'state of emergency' over migrant crisis Video

NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls for 'state of emergency' over migrant crisis

Correspondent Madison Alworth reports the latest on the migrant crisis from New York City. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday that there's no longer room for migrants to stay in the city, stating that the city is at a boiling point.

Adams made the comments during a violence prevention task force briefing on Monday alongside several city and state officials, including Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul.

"Our next phase of this strategy, now that we have run out of room, we have to figure out how we're going to localize the inevitable that there's no more room indoors," Adams said. 

"Here's where we are right now. Yes, there were people sleeping in cooling vans. There were people along the sidewalk. We have to localize this madness. We have to figure out a way of how we don't have what's in other municipalities where you have tent cities all over the city," Adams said.

Eric Adams attends state of the state address

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens to Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol on Jan. 10, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Adams said that his administration will be rolling out the "next phase of our operation" shortly.

"We need to call a state of emergency, and we need to properly fund this national crisis," he said.

His comments come after The Roosevelt Hotel, where many migrants are staying, has reached full capacity, according to FOX 5.

NYC Hotel

Hundreds of migrants are seen sleeping outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan early Monday July 31, 2023. Asylum seekers are camping outside the Roosevelt Hotel as the Manhattan relief center is at capacity. (Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Migrants can be seen sleeping outside the hotel, wrapping around the building.

The mayor's office said that over 93,000 migrants have entered New York City since last spring.

Hundreds of migrants are seen sleeping outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan early Monday July 31, 2023. Asylum seekers are camping outside the Roosevelt Hotel as the Manhattan relief center is at capacity.  (Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

"As we've said for a while now, with more than 93,000 asylum seekers coming through our intake system since last spring, our teams run out of space every single day and we do our best to offer placements wherever we have space available. Children and families continue to be prioritized and are found a bed every night. While we at least offered all adults a temporary place to wait off the sidewalks last night, some may have chosen to sleep outside and, in all honesty, New Yorkers may continue to see that more and more as hundreds of asylum seekers continue to arrive each day," a spokesperson said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

