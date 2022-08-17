Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

NYC notorious Rikers Island lock-up sees corrections captain stabbed in neck by alleged gangbanger gunman

NYC Department of Correction pursuing re-arrest of Rikers inmate Malik Facey

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An accused gangbanger jailed at Rikers Island for the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander allegedly stabbed a corrections captain in the neck at the notorious New York City lock-up. 

During a melee that erupted at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, inmate Malik Facey is accused of stabbing a Rikers Island captain in the neck inside the George R. Vierno Center, N.Y. Daily News reported, citing the New York City Department of Correction. 

The captain was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in Queens in stable condition, while corrections are "pursuing rearrest" of Facey. 

"This was a heinous assault on a captain who was just doing his job," NYC Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. "Violence against staff is never tolerated."

RICARDO CRUCIANO FOUND DEAD IN RIKERS ISLAND SHOWER AFTER CONVICTION FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING PATIENTS 

A general view shows the Rikers Island facility on June 6, 2022.

A general view shows the Rikers Island facility on June 6, 2022. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Facey is being held at the jail complex in connection with the July 13, 2019, killing of 25-year-old James Weeks, who was struck in the face by a stray bullet on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, according to the newspaper. 

In that neighborhood, the rival Up the Hill and Down the Hill gangs have been engaged in an ongoing tit-for-tat violent war exasperated in May by the robbery of 23-year-old nail salon owner Nikki Huang.

Huang complained to her friends in the Up the Hill gang about being pistol-whipped and robbed of her expensive Louis Vuitton bag. 

In retaliation, the pals allegedly assassinated 21-year-old Brandon Atkinson, whose brother is said to be a higher-up in the Down the Hill gang. Another shooting erupted about an hour later, leaving a 22-year-old Down the Hill member and a 19-year-old bystander wounded.

Criminal justice activists demand that Rikers Island jail and the system that they claim discriminates against the poor by demanding bail before trial end, on February 28, 2022, at the gate to Rikers Island in Queens, New York.  

Criminal justice activists demand that Rikers Island jail and the system that they claim discriminates against the poor by demanding bail before trial end, on February 28, 2022, at the gate to Rikers Island in Queens, New York.   (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Furious Down the Hill gang members allegedly then kidnapped Huang and her former college basketball player friend, 22-year-old Jesse Parrilla, whose bodies were found burned beyond recognition inside Parrilla’s mother’s charred Honda Accord near a Bronx golf course. 

The first arrest in that dispute came on Aug. 9, when 18-year-old Zymir Humphrey was extradited from West Virginia back to New York to face charges of murder and weapon possession for Atkinson’s death. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NYPD is still searching for Jahmel Sanders, 30, and Steven Santiago, 34, both wanted for questioning in connection to the gruesome murders of Huang and Parrilla. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 