Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

NYC moped driver dies after being struck by 3 vehicles, dragged half-mile in Bronx

The victim collided with a minivan before being hit by a tractor-trailer and a Dodge Charger

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out whats clicking on Foxnews.com.

An 18-year-old moped rider was struck by several vehicles on a New York City freeway on Monday, and his body was dragged about a half-mile before being discovered, the NYPD said.

The victim, Joseph Anthony Ruiz, was riding his moped eastbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx at around 9:20 a.m., and as he approached Jerome Avenue, he collided with the rear left corner of a black Honda minivan.

Ruiz then hit the right side of a tractor-trailer before falling to the pavement and under the trailer.

He was then struck by the rear tire of the tractor-trailer before being hit by a Dodge Charger, which then dragged the man about a half-mile off the expressway and onto the next exit ramp at E. 175th St. and Webster Ave., police told Fox News Digital.

MAN DIES IN NYPD CUSTODY AT BRONX HOSPITAL AFTER HEADBUTTING FIRST RESPONDER: POLICE

An NYPD police vehicle at the scene of an accident

A moped rider was struck by multiple vehicles on a New York City expressway on Monday and his body was dragged about half a mile. (Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

A woman driving the Honda minivan remained on the scene while the tractor-trailer driver and the Dodge driver took off.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene after suffering severe head and body trauma.

Google Maps image pinpointing where the incident took place

An 18-year-old moped rider was struck by several vehicles on a New York City freeway on Monday and his body was dragged about half a mile before being discovered, the NYPD said. A Google Maps image pinpoints where the incident took place. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim lived on 214th Street in Williamsbridge, in the Bronx. 

There have been no arrests at the time of this report, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.