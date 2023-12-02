Man dies in NYPD custody at Bronx hospital after headbutting first reponder: police

A man died while in police custody Friday after he headbutted a paramedic in the head, the NYPD said.

The deceased man, 49, was being aided by EMS who had been called to his home in the Bronx at around 10:20 a.m. after he was injured in a prior motor vehicle collision, according to the New York Daily News.

The man refused treatment and EMS workers struggled to load him into an ambulance to take him to hospital, police said.

During the tussle, police said the man struck a 33-year-old first responder in the head with his own head.

EMS eventually transported the man to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln on 149th Street where cops took him into custody as he received treatment.

He later died while receiving medical care from hospital staff, the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

An investigation is being carried out by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division, a unit that studies the use of police force.

The division investigates all cases where individuals die while in police custody, the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

The man lived in an apartment on Prospect Avenue in Mott Haven.

His identity has been withheld pending family notification.