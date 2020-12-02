NYC mayoral candidate Ray McGuire didn’t vote in key elections

Newly announced Democrat mayoral candidate Ray McGuire has a history of failing to vote in elections, including for the City Hall office in New York City he’s seeking, election records reveal.

McGuire, a former Citigroup executive, did not vote in either the general election or Democratic primary elections for mayor in 2017, when Mayor Bill de Blasio was reelected.

He missed other mayoral contests as well.

In 2013, McGuire was MIA from the general election for mayor, when de Blasio was first elected. He did cast a ballot in the primary, however.

He missed the Democratic primary for mayor in 2009, when Bill Thompson defeated Tony Avella for the nomination, though he voted in the general election.

And in 2005, McGuire missed the Democratic primary for mayor, when Fernando Ferrer was nominated as the first Latino nominee.

Elsewhere, McGuire did not cast a ballot for the 2001 primary or general election for mayor, the latter following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

McGuire also skipped important races for governor and president.

“He didn’t cast a ballot in the 2018 general election for governor, the 2014 gubernatorial primary for governor and the 2010 race for New York’s chief executive.”

As for the presidency, McGuire voted in the recent 2020 primary and general elections.

But he missed the 2016 primary for president between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders and the epic 2008 party battle between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

One political science professor said McGuire’s spotty voting record is a bad start to the campaign.

“It’s a big negative. There’s no good excuse. You’re introducing yourself to the electorate and you didn’t even engage in civic participation to vote for the office your’re running for,” said Baruch College public affairs professor Doug Muzzio.

Muzzio joked that the “mercy rule” should be invoked when The Post read off all the votes McGuire missed. “The question should be, ‘When did he vote,'” he said.

