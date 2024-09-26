Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Eric Adams

NYC Mayor Eric Adams arrives to turn himself in to face charges in federal corruption case

Federal charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams were unsealed in a 5-count indictment Thursday

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published | Updated
close
New York City mayor Eric Adams arrives at federal court in Manhattan Video

New York City mayor Eric Adams arrives at federal court in Manhattan

New York City mayor Eric Adams arrives at federal court in Manhattan  for his arraignment on Friday, September 27, 2024. (Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital) 

New York Mayor Eric Adams arrived Friday at federal court in Manhattan to surrender to authorities after federal prosecutors announced a five-count indictment on fraud, bribery and corruption charges.

The FBI seized Adams' phone on Thursday before the charges were made public, according to his attorney, but he was not immediately taken into custody. 

The mayor, 64, is accused of soliciting illegal campaign donations from foreign entities and falsifying paper trails to cover it up, according to a 57-page indictment unsealed Thursday. As part of the plot, he allegedly defrauded taxpayers for $10 million over the past decade and frequently took free or steeply discounted vacations bankrolled by his foreign benefactors.

FEDS SEIZE ERIC ADAMS' PHONE AFTER NYC MAYOR'S INDICTMENT

New York City Mayor, Eric Adams arrives at federal court in New York City, Friday Sept. 27, 2024. Adams is indicted on charges following an investigation into campaign corruption.    

New York City Mayor, Eric Adams arrives at federal court in New York City, Friday Sept. 27, 2024. Adams is indicted on charges following an investigation into campaign corruption.     (Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

Adams countered with a video statement saying any charges filed against him would be "entirely false, based on lies," and insinuated that his criticism of the Biden administration's disastrous border policies made him a target for retaliation.

"The federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief," he said in a video statement. "I put the people of New York before party and politics."

NYC Mayor Adams calls pending federal charges 'entirely false' Video

Investigators denied the claim that the case was political retaliation during a Thursday news briefing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Later, Adams held a news briefing alongside prominent supporters who asked for the public to allow due process to play out. Hecklers interrupted with a megaphone.

The mayor is accused of one count of conspiracy to receive campaign contributions from foreign nationals and commit wire fraud and bribery, one count of wire fraud, two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals, and one count of soliciting and accepting a bribe.

An interior view of a suite in Turkish House

An interior view of a suite in a Turkish hotel provided by the SDNY as part of the indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. (USAO-SDNY)

He could face up to 45 years in prison if convicted of all charges. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.